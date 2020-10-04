'Fake testimonials, fake schemes': Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary blames Madhya Pradesh govt of bringing fake farmers to program

Congress MLA and Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Kunal Choudhary on Sunday alleged that a fake farmer was called in the programme organised by the agriculture department in Bhopal.

Choudhary also informed that the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the information from the same farmer about his success story in the program.

The Congress leaders have raised issues over the programme called by the agriculture department.

The party has claimed that in organising the programme huge amount was spent and fake farmers were called to highlight the fake government-run schemes.

Chuodhary said that in the programme the CM interacted with one of the farmers who had done the farming in the 3 acres of land and earning lakhs.

After watching the programme, one of the farmers of Mandsaur Badrilal Dhakad called the deputy director of the agriculture department and asked about the seed. The deputy director refused and informed that he shall call the horticulture department, as the agriculture department did not run such a scheme.

Dhakad called the officer Neeraj Sanwaria of horticulture and asked about the seed and the farming information, Sanwaria plainly informed that the officers of Bhopal had selected the farmer and he did not know about the scheme.

Whereas Sanwaria gave the number of the farmer who had attended the CM’s programme, when Dhakad interacted with him, he did not even know the difference between the hectare and acre.

Choudhary asked that such officers shall be suspended.