Bhopal: Herd of errant elephants kill sleeping farmer in Sehra village

BHOPAL: A herd of errant elephants killed a farmer who was sleeping on scaffolding “Machan” for monitoring crops in Sehra village in Umaria district on Sunday morning. The incident was reported at 4:00 am.

As per forest officials, Annu, son of Valmik Kewat was sleeping on the scaffolding which he had erected for monitoring the crops from animals. A herd of elephants roaming around, pulled down scaffolding and injured Annu. Forest department teams have been deployed for monitoring the activities of errant elephants.

Bandhavgarh tiger reserve director Vincet Rahim said, “Elephants injured the farmer who was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Elephants generally demolish the hurdles so when they saw Machan, they first demolished it and the farmer fell down. Then elephants trounced him leaving him injured.”