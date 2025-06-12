Expelled, Madhya Pradesh's Ex-Congress MLA Laxman Singh To Join BJP?

Former Congress MLA Laxman Singh Expelled By Congress With Immediate Effect For Anti-Party Statements |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress MLA and Digvijaya Singh's brother Laxman Singh has responded after the party leadership expelled him, citing 'anti-party activities.' He clarified his political stance, stating he will not join BJP.

Speaking to Free Press on Thursday, Singh said, "I am neither joining BJP nor will I sit at home."

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) expelled former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s brother, Lakshman Singh, from the party for six years on Wednesday.

The action comes after Singh's alleged statements against the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, party MP Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Wadra, and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Disappointed by the party's complacent approach, Singh said, “Congress has no future perspective. They don’t know in which direction they are heading. To be honest, I am out of words”.

He further added that he will discuss with his friends regarding his future course of action. He also said that he will be take a tour of entire Madhya Pradesh after the season's agriculture work is completed and will discuss the future aspects with all wards of the society.

Singh has yet not made up his mind on what he will do next, however he has confirmed he won't sit idle.