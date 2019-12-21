BHOPAL: “Dono Jahanon mein bahut zara si doori hai; kuchh paas aao, tarruf zaruri hai… (The distance between the two worlds (India and Pakistan) is not much; come closer; an introduction is necessary)” writes poet and lyricist Gulzar in the 2020 calendar of Arushi, which was launched in the city by him on Saturday.

The children welcomed Gulzar with flowers and he, in turn, embraced them.

Gulazar said, “It feels good when people from across the border quote Tagore and we quote Iqbal. Politics, he said, was fine, but let us extend our hands to each other from across the border.”

This year’s calendar talks about the Divyang children from both sides of the border. It carries photographs clicked by Insaniya Saeed of Karachi and Zeeshan of Bhopal.

The children also presented songs to the accompaniment of the piano gifted to them by their Dadu (Gulzar) to welcome him.

Minister Jaivardhan Singh said that visiting Arushi was a special experience for him. He said that he would try that institutions working for children in the state are modelled on Arushi.

State Bank of India CGM Rajesh Kumar said that the bank is always ready to extend a helping hand to children.

Prathistha Singh said that she feels sorry that she could not visit Arushi earlier. Zeeshan said that his pictures were an attempt to portray the happy moments of children. Dr Atul Kataria compeered the function. A large number of children and others were present.