Doctor from Bhopal's Government Medical College caught accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

A doctor from Government Medical College in Bhopal was caught taking a bribe on Monday.
A Lokayukta team caught the doctor red-handed as he was accepting the bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh.
The bribe was taken to pass a student who had taken an MBBS exam
