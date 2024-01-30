 Dindori SDM Murder: Accused Husband Falls Unconscious Shortly After Arrest, Now Stable; Interrogation On
He fell unconscious due to fluctuation in blood pressure and blood sugar levels. At present, his condition is stable, the police said on Tuesday.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Dindori SDM Murder: Murder Accused Manish Falls Unconscious, Hospitalized Overnight | X

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): In a high-profile murder case reported in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori, Manish Sharma, accused of killing his SDM wife Nisha Napit (51), was hospitalized shortly after police arrested him on Monday evening. He fell unconscious due to fluctuations in blood pressure and blood sugar levels and was under treatment at the hospital overnight.

At present, his condition is stable, as the police said on Tuesday.

Taken to the police station on Tuesday

He was taken from the hospital to the police station at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, where he was interrogated as to what led him to take such an extreme step. Additional Superintendent of Police Jagannath Markam said that the accused will be produced in court and sent to jail.

SDM's body taken to Ambikapur for last rites

Late on Monday evening, the body of SDM Nisha Napit was taken by her elder sister to Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh for the last rites. The last rites are to be performed there today.

Since it is a high-profile case, the entire state is keeping a close eye on the developments. The state capital, Bhopal, is also actively vigilant about the matter. The police are busy collecting the criminal record of the accused. The police are also investigating whether anyone else has cooperated in carrying out this crime.

Notably, on Sunday evening, Manish Sharma allegedly strangled his wife Nisha Napit-- SDM of Shahpura in Dindori, and killed her. He was arrested within 24 hours.

