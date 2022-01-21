Dewas: Shivraj performs bhoomi pujan of CM Rise School in Chirawad

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed†bhoomi pujan for CM Rise School in Chiravad village on Friday. The school building will cost Rs 16 crore.

While appreciating the work being done by women self-help groups in Chiravad in Tonkkhurd tehsil of Dewas district, Chouhan said members of women self-help groups in the district have taken a step forward.

Their production of bamboo is an important step towards women's empowerment. The women self-help groups have taken up the task of bamboo production in 1,000-acre land.

He said women self-help groups were given the task of sewing uniforms, which they did well. Members of the women's self-help group in Dewas district have earned a dividend of Rs 1 crore from stitching uniforms.

Chouhan said there will be one CM Rise School among 25 villages where education will be imparted in a modern way and it will be better than private schools. The school will have a library, laboratory, arrangement for education in English and Hindi, bus facility for children to travel, adequate staff. This school will be run from nursery to class 12.

Sports ground

Chief minister Chouhan announced to develop a playground on childrenís demand in Chiravad village. He directed collector Chandramouli Shukla to see the land soon and start the construction work of Khed Maidan. Chouhan said sports are important for physical and mental development of children.

Agreement with RTson company

A contract was signed between Women Self-Help Group and RTson Company with the help of Forest Department in presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Under this, they will raise bamboo on 1000-acre land.

RTSON Company will buy bamboo for 20 years. Women of women self-help groups will get Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh per acre. A nutritional food factory is also being run by women's group in Khatamba village in Dewas district. ìNow, the money does not go into accounts of big contractors but reaches bank account of the group, Chouhan added.

