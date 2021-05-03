Damoh bypoll loss: Madhya Pradesh BJP looks at insiders, conspiracies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister and senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Prahlad Patel on Monday hinted at "conspiracies" on the part of insiders for the party's defeat in the Damoh bypoll, the result of which was declared a day earlier.

The Congress' Ajay Tandon defeated the BJP's Rahul Lodhi by a margin of 17,097 votes, the bypoll having been necessitated after the latter left the Congress and joined the BJP late last year.

The Damoh bypoll result gives clear indications of future challenges, conspiracies and improvements in the system and workers will find solutions through diligence and without being malicious, Patel, the local Lok Sabha MP, said in a tweet on Monday.