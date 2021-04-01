COVID-19 in Bhopal: Only 520 ventilators available in private and govt hospitals

Even as the COVID-19 cases are rising in Bhopal, there are only 520 ventilators available in government-run hospitals and private hospitals in the state capital.

The administration has, however, instructed to increase the bed capacity in the wake of rising cases.

In Bhopal, the COVID-19 positive rate is over 14 percent. Consistently, the state capital is reporting high numbers of corona cases and it has over 4,000 are active cases.

From today, the vaccination started for people above 45 years of age abolishing mandatory co-morbidity certificates to cover more and more beneficiaries. Earlier, it was mandatory for beneficiaries above 45 years of age to show co-morbidities certificate from treating doctors registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI). The vaccination started at 170 sites in the state capital.

State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “all the sessions sites have been opened for all beneficiaries. Even sessions sites made for front line workers, have been opened for all kind of beneficiaries.”