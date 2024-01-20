 Countdown To Ayodhya: From Hanuman Chalisa To Ram Bhajans, How Bhopal Is Celebrating Ram Lalla's Homecoming?
HomeBhopalCountdown To Ayodhya: From Hanuman Chalisa To Ram Bhajans, How Bhopal Is Celebrating Ram Lalla's Homecoming?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recited Hanuman Chalisa along with 11,000 devotees at 'Hemu Kalani Stadium' Dussehra Ground in Sant Hirdaram Nagar on Saturday. The event in the Bairagarh area was organised ahead of the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, MLA Rameshwar Sharma and other distinguished public representatives were also present.

Speaking at the event, CM Yadav talked about the creation of Akhand Bharat and went as far as to claim that Akahnd Bharat will extend up to Afghanistan. He said that construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was a step forward towards `Akhand Bharat'. 

Several events are being organised across the city on the occasion of the grand ceremony in Ayodhya. The National Association for the Blind also organised an event for visually impaired people on Saturday. Here, the children sang devotional songs about Lord Ram and also worshipped a portrait of the deity. The visually impaired children were also taught about the life of Lord Ram. At the end of the programme, prasad was distributed among them after performing Aarti. 

FP Photo

In the celebration of lord Ram consecration ceremony, 11 quintal laddus are being prepared in Bhopal. These laddus will sweeten the mouth of entire Bhopal, says BJP Vice President Alok Sharma.

