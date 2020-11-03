Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Ex-minister Priyavrat Singh tests positive, Sidhi reports 43 cases in a single day

Another Congress leader and former minister Priyavrat Singh has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Previously, Laxman Singh and Jaivardhan Singh were diagnosed with the infection. Sidhi witnessed coronavirus explosion as 43 people were found infected on Tuesday. Bhind reported 15 new cases, while 16 cases have surfaced in Rajgarh and 17 in Ashok Nagar on the day. Similarly, Ratlam reported 15 new cases, Raisen 10, Sagar 19 positives and Satna reported 18 positives.

Madhya Pradesh reported 667 new cases on the day taking the corona caseload to 1,73,384 and with nine new deaths the toll went to 2974. As many as 912 people were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. The number of active cases stands at 8044, while so far 1,62,366 people have been cured of the infection. The state reported positivity rate of 2.6 per cent on the day. Major cities like Indore reported 61 positive cases taking the tally to 34,256 and tolls 682, while Gwalior reported 28 positive cases and Jabalpur 39 cases.

Bhopal reports 174 cases in 24 hours

In the state capital, 174 new cases pushed the tally to 25,182 , while the corona related mortality stands at 483. Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) contributed 102 test results to tally, while AIIMS issued 21 test results and Gandhi Medical College (GMC) reported 12 test results. Dr Lalpath lab, Sakir Ali Hospital, LNM contributed 5 tests each. Metro polis Lab of Mumbai, Thyrocare, National Antigen, Parul Hospital, IISER and Gastro Care hospital contributed one each. RKDF reported nine test results. Nobel Hospital and NISHAAD issued three and four test results respectively.