Coronavirus in Indore: Sample testing goes down, so does corona percentage

Corona positive percentage in the state stood at 16.1 on Wednesday as sampling and testing reduced drastically.

On Wednesday, 15,286 samples were tested against 20,259 examined on Tuesday. On Monday, 20,855 samples were tested.

The state has reported 95,762 positive cases and 1,844 deaths so far. Of the total, Indore accounts for 17,940 positive cases and 473 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 14,896 cases and 339 deaths. Ujjain reported 2,369 positive cases with 84 deaths.

According to information, Burhanpur recorded 632 cases while Neemuch recorded 1,616 positives cases. Khandwa accounted for 1,235 positive cases and Khargone’s corona tally stood at 2,605. Jabalpur recorded 6,767 cases.

Morena recorded 2,324 cases while Mandsaur registered 1,226 cases and Dhar reported 1,567 cases. Dewas reported 1,029 cases. Sagar recorded 1,741 cases. Tikamgarh reported 611 cases and Raisen recorded 1,022 cases while Bhind accounted for 739 cases. Besides, Sheopur reported 699 cases and Rewa recorded 1,246 cases while Rajgarh registered 1,072 and Barwani recorded 1,506 cases.

Chhindwara has 791 and Vidisha has 1,337 cases. Shajapur has 714 cases while Damoh has 1,160 cases.

Datia has 1,017 cases while Satna has 984 cases and Jhabua has 1077 cases. Panna has 429 cases and Balaghat has 608 cases while Sehore has 1,181 cases.

Hoshangabad has 1,008 cases and Narsinghpur has 1,429 cases, Betul has 1,277 cases and Shivpuri has 1,755 cases. Ratlam has 1,579 cases. Chhattarpur has 918 cases.

Ashoknagar has 339 cases, Agar-Malwa has 314 cases. Sidhi reported 559 cases and Singrauli recorded 538 cases. Shahdol has 1,132 cases. Guna has 520 cases while Anuppur has 611 cases and Alirajpur has 886 cases.

Positive cases: 95,762. Deaths: 1,844. Active cases: 22,136. Cured: 71,535