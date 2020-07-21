Coronavirus in Bhopal: Virus takes root in posh colonies, 102 positive cases reported

BHOPAL: The coronavirus infection seems to have become more severe in New Bhopal. Earlier, areas of Old Bhopal like Jahangirabad, Aishabad, Budhwara, Itwara, Kohefiza, Shahjahanabad reported major jump in corona positive cases. But now, posh colonies of New Bhopal like Upant Colony (Char Imi), Rishi Nagar (Char Imli), Professor Colony, 45-Bunglow, SBI LHO, Arera Colony, Platinum Park (Mata Mandir), Chuna Bhatti reported positive cases reflecting more severity.
The city registered 102 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 4,658 positive cases and 138 deaths. Fourteen out of 102 tested positive corona patients are above 60 years of age. An 82-year-old man tested positive from Sonagiri while one-year-old girl tested positive from Saket Nagar.
State Bank of India (SBI) LHO reported three positive cases. Earlier too, SBI LHO reported four positive cases. Areas like E-3, E-6(Mira Nagar), and E-7 Arera Colony have also reported positive cases. Besides, two doctors of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) have tested positive. Similarly, medical intern of E-block, GMC has tested positive.
Three members of a family tested positive from Rishi Nagar (Char Imli). CI Colony (Jahangirabad) reported three positive cases. STF police station reported positive case. Berasia ward number 6 reported two positive from Sharda family.
Hotel Palak (quarantine centre Ashoka Garden) reported three positive cases. Saket Nagar reported five positive cases while Shivaji Nagar reported one positive case. Indus Town of Hoshangabad Road and Indus City (Bhopal Railway station) reported two positive cases each. Vindhyachal Valley coach factory reported one positive. Purambhavan, Ishlampura (Lambakheda) reported two positive cases.
Laharpur, Bagmugalia, Kunjan Nagar, Nayak Karmchari Society colony, Bawadiakalan, Neelkanth Colony (Idgah Hills), Kajlikheda and Damkheda of (Kolar), Sagar Tower (JK Hospital), Piplani, CTO (Bairagarh), Prakash Parishar (BHEL), Ayodhya Nagar reported one corona case each.
