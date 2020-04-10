Coronavirus in Bhopal: Scared by Indore doctor's death, 50 contractual doctors in Gwalior resign

After the death of a doctor in Indore, 50 doctors, who were appointed on contract basis for three months in Gwalior to handle COVID-19 cases, have resigned on Thursday.

Eighty-four MBBS pass out were appointed in Medical College, Gwalior, by the health department. But they resigned. They were appointed as medical officers with special assignments.

Sources said that following the death of a doctor in Indore, these doctors took unanimously decision to tender their resignations. Three senior doctors have also tendered their resignations. The mass resignation will have adversely affect on health services at this crucial juncture when Madhya Pradesh is struggling hard to control the COVID-19 spread.

JUDA (Junior Doctors Association) state president Dr Sachet Saxena said, “Those who resigned were appointed on contract basis as their counselling has started now. It is not a matter of tension for the health department. JUDA is still working with full dedication in Madhya Pradesh.”