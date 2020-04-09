Coronavirus in Indore: 62-year-old COVID-19 positive doctor dies; CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute

A 62-year-old doctor, tested COVID-19 positive, succumbed to the disease on Thursday morning in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased was a private practitioner and had a clinic in Roopram Nagar. He breathed last at 4.30 am in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences.

With his death, the total number of deaths in the city rose to 22. As many 213 patients have been tested positive.

Vice President of Indian Medical Association, Madhya Pradesh Dr Sanjay Londhe said that the deceased was initially admitted to Gokuldas Hospital and later to CHL Hospital and then to SAIMS.

"He is survived with wife and three children, who are in Australia," Dr Londhe said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tribute to the doctor through a tweet. Chouhan wrote, "We all pray fervently to God for peace of soul of who has sacrificed his life while protecting the priceless lives of others and sacrificing his life while fighting against #COVID19. A great man like you will never be forgotten. Humble tribute!"

Death of the doctor has grieved the doctors fraternity and also the Sindhi Community of the city.

Meanwhile, total number of positive cases in India rose to 5734 including 5095 active cases, 473 cured/discharged and 166 deaths said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning.