Coronavirus in Indore: 6 new containment areas in city

The administration has declared six new areas of the city as containment areas on Wednesday. Orders to this effect were issued by the collector Manish Singh. So far 24 areas have been declared as containment areas and around 35 areas of the city have reported positive cases.
The new containment areas are Madhuban Colony in Sudama Nagar, Saify Colony, Jabran Colony, Roopram Nagar, Palace Colony in Manikbagh area, Marimata area, Vinobha Nagar, Om Vihar in Palhar Nagar and Lodhipura in Jawahar Marg.
These areas will be barricaded and entrance and exit from these areas will be restricted. A team will be deployed at the barricades for screening those entering and coming out of the area. People living in the containment area will also be screened.
Areas of the city where positive cases were reported
1. Chandan Nagar
2. Taat Patti Bakhal
3. Ranipura
4. Manishbagh Colony
5. Daudi Nagar
6. Maple Wood Nepaniya
7. Daulat Ganj
8. Noorani Nagar
9. Limbodi
10. Silawatpura
11. Koyla Bakhal
12. Arihant College Campus, Gumasta Nagar
13. Chandrapuri Colony, Musakhedi
14. Hathipala
15. Ahilyapaltan
16. Saidham Colony
17. Azad Nagar
18. Manormaganj
19. Khajrana
20. Park Road Vallabh Nagar
21. Manikbagh Colony
22. Tanzeem Nagar
23. Rajkumar Colony
24. Moti Tabela
25. Madhuban Colony
26. Saify Nagar
27. Jabran Colony
28. Roopram Nagar
29. Palace Colony
30. Navlakha area
31. Marimata area
32. Vinobha Nagar
33. Om Vihar
34. Lodhipura
35. Sudama Nagar
