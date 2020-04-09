Coronavirus in Indore: 6 new containment areas in city

The administration has declared six new areas of the city as containment areas on Wednesday. Orders to this effect were issued by the collector Manish Singh. So far 24 areas have been declared as containment areas and around 35 areas of the city have reported positive cases.

The new containment areas are Madhuban Colony in Sudama Nagar, Saify Colony, Jabran Colony, Roopram Nagar, Palace Colony in Manikbagh area, Marimata area, Vinobha Nagar, Om Vihar in Palhar Nagar and Lodhipura in Jawahar Marg.

These areas will be barricaded and entrance and exit from these areas will be restricted. A team will be deployed at the barricades for screening those entering and coming out of the area. People living in the containment area will also be screened.

Areas of the city where positive cases were reported

1. Chandan Nagar

2. Taat Patti Bakhal

3. Ranipura

4. Manishbagh Colony

5. Daudi Nagar

6. Maple Wood Nepaniya

7. Daulat Ganj

8. Noorani Nagar

9. Limbodi

10. Silawatpura

11. Koyla Bakhal

12. Arihant College Campus, Gumasta Nagar

13. Chandrapuri Colony, Musakhedi

14. Hathipala

15. Ahilyapaltan

16. Saidham Colony

17. Azad Nagar

18. Manormaganj

19. Khajrana

20. Park Road Vallabh Nagar

21. Manikbagh Colony

22. Tanzeem Nagar

23. Rajkumar Colony

24. Moti Tabela

25. Madhuban Colony

26. Saify Nagar

27. Jabran Colony

28. Roopram Nagar

29. Palace Colony

30. Navlakha area

31. Marimata area

32. Vinobha Nagar

33. Om Vihar

34. Lodhipura

35. Sudama Nagar