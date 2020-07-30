Coronavirus in Bhopal: No let-up in cases as 218 more test positive

BHOPAL: The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases continued on Thursday with 218 more persons testing positive for the virus in the state capital. A two-month-old baby, besides a number of medicos and cops were detected for the virus on the day.
The number of positive cases in the city is nearing is 6500 with the number fatalities touching 164. Medicos including four doctors Dr TD Gidwani(Vidya Nagar), Dr Minakshi(GMC), Dr Rashmi(GMC), and Dr Anand Gupta (Ashoka Garden) have been tested positive for the virus.
Dr Gidwani and another member of the family residing at Vidhya Nagar Sector–C have been diagnosed with the infection.
Five including three doctors from GMC have been tested positive.Four other medicos detected positive for virus at Advance Medical College (Kolar), while two cases were reported from Rishi Nagar (Char Imli). Besides, one staffer from Hamidia Hospital and one from the Nursing Hostel (Hamidia Hospital) contracted the infection.
Similarly, the virus has taken its grip on several policemen. Five personnel at 23 Battalion campus have been tested positive for the infection. Similarly, three positives came from Police lines, Shahjahanabad and two from Police Lines Jahangirabad. Gunga police station reported one positive case.
Five positive cases were reported from a family in Arvind Vihar (Bagmugalia). Pebble Bay (Bagmugalia) reported one positive case.
Reports of corona spread also came from district Jail where three cases were detected. Central Jail reported one positive.
Three of a family at CI Colony(Jahangirabad) and two members of a family in E-6 Arera Colony have been found infected. In Fine Enclave (Kolar), a two-month-old baby boy was among two tested positive for the infection in a family. Three positive cases were detected in a family at Sudama Nagar.
Nagar Nigam Colony (Archna Gas Agency) reported three positive while two positives from Nagar Nigam Colony (Berasia Road). Two positives each from families in Panchsheel Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Dhobighat (Kewda Wala Bagh), France Colony(Ashoka Garden) ,Padamnab Nagar, Rajharsh Colony(Kolar) and Prabhu Nagar(Idgah Hills) were reported.
One positive reported from colonies like Plantinum Plaza(Mata Mandir), Padmnabh Nagar, Rajharsh Colony(Kolar), Rahul Nagar, Ayodhya Nagar, Ratibad(2), New Sindhi Colony, Shiv Nagar, Green Akar(Lalghati), Tolwali Masjid, PNB Colony(Idgah Hills), Hindi Bhavan (Shymla Hills), PNT Colony, Ravishankar Nagar, Amaltas(Kolar), Fortune Devine City (Misrod).
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)