Coronavirus in Bhopal: No let-up in cases as 218 more test positive

BHOPAL: The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases continued on Thursday with 218 more persons testing positive for the virus in the state capital. A two-month-old baby, besides a number of medicos and cops were detected for the virus on the day.

The number of positive cases in the city is nearing is 6500 with the number fatalities touching 164. Medicos including four doctors Dr TD Gidwani(Vidya Nagar), Dr Minakshi(GMC), Dr Rashmi(GMC), and Dr Anand Gupta (Ashoka Garden) have been tested positive for the virus.

Dr Gidwani and another member of the family residing at Vidhya Nagar Sector–C have been diagnosed with the infection.