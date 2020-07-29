The Bombay Debate: Check out full IPL 2020 teams

After months of speculations about the commencement of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, now, United Arab Emirates will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) between September and November - a window which is now open due to the postponement of T20 World Cup.

Well, this year's IPL is slated to be the most-watched IPL in history. But, is it really advisable to hold the IPL at all?

The coronavirus still poses a threat to the world and with no cure for the virus, should UAE - a country where coronavirus is a minor threat compared to India - host the IPL?

But, some may still argue in the favour of hosting the IPL, as European countries have resumed football albeit behind closed doors.

However, the Free Press Journal has decided to hold a full-fledged debate on the same motion. The first debate is scheduled for Friday, July 31 at 5 pm. It will be a virtual debate which is the new 'common' in times of coronavirus.