Coronavirus in Bhopal: A day after Raj Bhavan ‘declared’ containment-free, staff tests positive

BHOPAL: Questions are being raised on how Raj Bhavan officials declared their area as containment-free on Monday, after another person was found corona positive a day after on Tuesday.

The officials of Raj Bhavan had declared it as containment-free area on Monday on their own whereas the district administration is the main authority that decides on containment areas/zones.

Sources confirmed that reports of 50 Raj Bhawan workers were received on Tuesday in which a labourer was found corona positive. With this patient, now Raj Bhavan corona positive tally rose to 11. Monday official communiqué from the Raj Bhavan had said that 385 persons living on the campus had tested negative for Corona. Questions are now being asked as to how about 10 staffers who tested positive were shifted to a guest house nearby.

Not only this, why their first and second contacts were sent to quarantine in other places outside the Raj Bhawan.

According to COVID-19 protocols, the district administration puts localities under containment zone for 21 days whereas Raj Bhavan officials declared it containment-free in less than a week. The district administration’s list of containment areas had Raj Bhavan till Monday.