Corona suspect in Betul actually came from Pathankot and not the UK

Bhopal: In a strange incident in Betul, officials of health department reached a woman's house and told her that she would be admitted in the Covid care centre as she had tested corona positive.

Health officials said that the woman had returned from England and was found corona positive after her sample was taken at Nagpur airport on December 14.

The corona report from state headquarters reached district health office of Betul on Monday after which officials started searching her address. Airport authorities and ministry of external affairs had mentioned Indira Ward in her address. The phone number mentioned in her records was switched off.

District officials could not find Indira Ward in Betul after which an alert was sounded by district health officials. Even police was pressed into action. Details of the corona positive patient were sent to Asha Workers across the district. It was then that one of the workers told district office that Indira ward was located in Multai and not in Betul. A team was sent there and the woman was found on the mentioned address.

Twist and turns started after the health officials tried to take her to the covid care centre. The woman said that she did not have a passport and had never gone out of the country. Health officials suspected her statement.

The health officials contacted their counterparts in the headquarters after which it was found that they had sent wrong information at wrong place.

Confirming the incident, Corona Nodal Officer of Betul, Dr Saurabh Rathore said that a simple clerical mistake from the state corona headquarters was responsible for the incident.