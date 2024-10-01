 Congress To Hold 'Beti Bachao' Campaign From Oct 2 Against Madhya Pradesh Govt's 'Failure' To Control Crime
The fortnight-long "non-political" campaign involves Congress workers and leaders meeting the family members of women victims of crime, MP Congress unit president Jitu Patwari said on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress will launch a "Beti Bachao" campaign in Madhya Pradesh from Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary against the state government's "failure" to check crime against women, a party leader said.

"The BJP government has failed to control rising crimes against women during its 18-year rule which saw more than 4.10 lakh women becoming victims of criminal atrocities," Patwari told reporters.

Girls are falling victim to crime every 17 minutes in MP, he alleged.

"On average, a girl is raped every hour in the state while a younger girl is raped every 3 hours. More than 1.40 lakh cases of crime against women are still pending," Patwari claimed.

According to Patwari, the age of female victims of crime ranges from three years to 70 years, which is a testimony to the devastating situation of the law and order front in MP.

"More than 2,400 cases of rape, including 140 gang rapes, have been registered in just nine months under the watch of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (who heads the state Home Ministry," Patwari alleged.

These cases are pending investigation given the staggering 47 per cent vacancies of women sub-inspectors, he said.

Sharing the details of the "Beti Bachao" drive, ostensibly jibed at the Central government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" tagline, Patwari said Congress workers will meet families of women victims of crime at the city and block levels and extend support.

A "speak-up" campaign will be held on October 2, followed by a torch procession by Youth Congress at the district level on October 5 and a candle march on October 7 by women Congress workers. The party workers will fast on October 8 and perform "kanya pujan", an important ritual during the Navratri festival.

A memorandum will be submitted to the state government on October 14 and a fast will be observed on October 16 in Bhopal, Patwari said.

"If the law and order situation doesn't improve, the Congress will call for a bandh in Madhya Pradesh," he added. 

