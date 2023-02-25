Company Secretary exam result: ‘Self study, consistency, hard work bring success’

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the result for December edition of the Company Secretary Professional and Executive Course examination on Saturday. According to the ICSI Bhopal chapter, eight candidates cleared professional exam. Free Press talked to students to know how they prepared. Excerpts

Talked to parents

I am the first company secretary in my family. My father is a farmer and mother is a homemaker. It took six years to pass the exam. Hard work and consistency are my success mantra. I prepared through online coaching and self study. I also did a job for two years in Ahmedabad. I used to talk to my parents to burn stress. I kept away from social media, except WhatsApp.

Rahul Meena

Second attempt

It was my second attempt. It took four years to qualify the exam. I devoted 14 to15 hours daily for self study. I took online coaching from Pune. I used to watch web series to burn stress. No one in my family is in the field. I am the first one. My mother is a teacher and sister is a banker. My father is no more.

Neha Soni

First attempt

It was my first attempt. I am the first member in my family who qualified for the exam. My father is an advocate and mother is an administrative officer in LIC. I prepared it through online coaching and self study. I used to devote around five hours to self-study. I listened to songs to burn stress. My success mantra is hard work and consistency. I kept away from social media as it is distracting.

Hridhaya Iyer

Started business

Patience and self study are my success mantras. I didn’t take coaching for preparation. I prepared through self study. I used to spend 12 to 14 hours daily on it. I took help from YouTube. My father is in government service. I only use Instagram and WhatsApp. I started an online business of art and craft one year back and it was my stress buster.

Yukta Gaudotra

Talked to friends

I had taken admission in CS Foundation in December 2017. But it took me six years to qualify for the exam due to Covid 19. I prepared for the final label by myself along with training. I studied for 11-12 hours. When bored with studies, I used to talk to friends. I got good marks in Advance Tax Law and CFS.

Gaurav Soni

Did articleship

It took seven years to qualify for exam. Consistency is my success mantra. I belong to engineering background. I used to devote 10-12 hours for self study. I have also done an articleship of two years from Hyderabad. There is no member in my family is company secretary. My father is a businessman and mom is a homemaker. My family and friends were stress busters.

Vaishali Mehta

