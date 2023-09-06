Commotion In Congress Office: Ticket Seekers Break Doors To Meet Surjewala | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress supporters broke doors of state party office room here on Tuesday to meet general secretary and state incharge Randeep Surjewala to seek tickets for Assembly elections.

There was commotion and scuffle as ticket aspirants barged in the room where Surjewala was sitting. The Congress party leaders are camping in the city to interact with party leaders on ticket distribution and chalk out strategy for elections.

Tuesday was kept open for all the ticket aspirants to meet Surjewala. In the process, thousands of Congress leaders and their supporters gathered at MPCC office to meet Surjewala.

They raised slogans in favour of their leader. Seeing this, the supporters of another faction began raising slogans. Surjewala was meeting ticket aspirants one by one but finding a long queue, the Congress supporters almost jumped on the leader.

An angry Surjewala asked them to maintain dignity and behave properly. Surejewala was sitting in chamber of state media president KK Mishra where chaos broke out. In this process, room’s door got damaged. Other senior Congress leaders stopped and tried to control them but it was too late.

However, most aspirants were seen satisfied after meeting Surjewala. A Congress leader said he was hopeful that his application would be taken seriously and he would be given chance to contest Assembly elections.

However, few of them were annoyed that Surjewala had given less time to explain their claim for the ticket. They said they wasted money and time to reach Bhopal and meet Surjewala.

5,000 bio data collected

Around 5,000 bio data has been collected by Congress Screening Committee Chairman Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and Central Election Committee member Ajay Kumar Lallu for Assembly elections.

The leaders met the aspirants who are willing to contest election on 230 constituencies. Chairman Jitendra Singh has collected 5,000 bio data.

The party leaders said Congress party would win 150 seats and form the government in the state. "This is because enthusiasm being shown by Congress leaders and workers is remarkable," party leaders said.

