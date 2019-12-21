Cleanliness survey 2020: Bhopal Municipal Corporation to rope-in street vendors to carve a success story

BHOPAL: In a bid to regain the top position in the Cleanliness Survey 2020, the administration here has decided to rope-in public and carve a success story. The municipal authorities on Saturday called upon the street vendors to play contribute in ensuring cleanliness in their respective areas. The hawkers in turn have resolved to keep their surroundings neat for the cleanliness survey. The administration has decided to pitch in vendors who would act as sanitation leaders of their respective areas and create awareness about cleanliness and sanitation.

The vendors will form groups and choose their representative who in turn would ensure that the group members keep their establishments and surrounding clean. These representatives will remain in touch with the BMC officials and ensure that all cleanliness norms are followed

Bhopal though was adjudged the cleanest capital in Swachh Survekshan 2019 but it fell to 19th position in overall rankling. This year the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to climb the ladder and regain the top slot. Ahead of the cleanliness survey 2020, the administration is holding talks with people from all walks of life in the capital city to encourage them to participate in the cleanliness drive.

Over 1000 vendors and stall owners from TT Nagar and nearby areas attended a seminar at Model School in TT Nagar on Saturday where they were informed about the crucial role they could play in bringing back the lost tag of Bhopal being the second cleanest city of the country.

During talks with vendors, the officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and district administration, said that vendors and stall owners were major stakeholders in the cleanliness mission and their role is no lesser than others. . District collector Tarun Pithode said the vendors should ensure that not even a single tea cup or gutka sachet is found outside the waste bin. Ensuring the cleanliness around their unit would itself be a great work towards sanitation, he said. The vendors assured the administration that they would not spill waste water on roads.

During the event, the vendors complained about the irregular visit of the BMC garbage collection vehicle. Some complaint that there were no garbage bins in the areas so it becomes very difficult to ensure cleanliness. A number of vendors put up their stalls on roadside and as per the BMC they are encroaching the public space.

The municipal body has now started putting dustbins around the busy markets of the city for vendors too. In the next round, the BMC will hold talks with the transporters and traders