Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Urges Industrialists To Harness Madhya Pradesh's Rich Mineral Resources For Development

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain addressed the two-day Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Anurag Jain exhorted industrialists to become partners in development of Madhya Pradesh by investing and tapping into the vast mineral resources. Jain was delivering keynote speech during the first day of Mining Conclave being held here on Thursday.

Highlighting the potential for investments in the state, the Chief Secretary stated that that Madhya Pradesh is a peaceful and investment-friendly state, being the only one in India that produces diamonds. The state has coal reserves projected to last for 200 years, even as there are talks that coal-based industries will come to an end in next 50 years, he noted.

The resources of the state are expected to remain viable for up to 500 years, said Jain urging industries to act quickly in tapping into the resources. Pointing at the favorable conditions for industrial growth, Jain stated that water is essential for industries, and Madhya Pradesh has it in abundant quantity. A series of dams have been constructed along the Narmada River, and the MP is an energy-surplus state, and pioneers in tapping solar energy.

The ease of doing business in Madhya Pradesh encourages industrialists to invest here, he added. As far as industries are concerned, the state is in category of having no man-days lost. It is on number one position in manganese and copper ore production, and stands on third or fourth in coal production, he said. Madhya Pradesh is number one in the block auction of minerals and is also rich in forest resources, the CS elaborated. Principal Secretary( Industry policy and investment), Raghvendra Singh gave a presentation on investment possibilities in the state.