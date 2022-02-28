Chhindwara: Speedy car collides with wall, 3 die, 1 sustains injuries

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A high speed car collided with a turning wall in which three died and one sustained injuries at Jhirighat on Chhindwara-Damua road in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, all the passengers were residents of Maharashtra and they were going to Chairagarh. On getting the information of the incident, the police rushed to the spot and called an ambulance.

The bodies of the passengers were taken out of the damaged car after three hours. The 17-year old boy who sustained injuries was taken to a nearby hospital.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:26 AM IST