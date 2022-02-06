Chhatarpur: After talks with Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, foresters return to work

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The forest guards and ranger officers who were in mass casual leave since Thursday resumed their duty on Saturday, sources said.

The employees went on mass casual leave to protest the alleged arbitrary action of divisional forest officer Anurag Kumar.

Additional chief principal conservator of forest Mahendra Singh Dhakad arrived at Chhatarpur from Bhopal on Saturday to work out the issue.

Two divisional forest officers Gaurav Sharma and Puneet Sonkar from Panna, who accompanied Dhakad, also spoke to the discontented employees.

The forest officials of Chhatarpur, Badamalhra and Buxwaha demanded action against Kumar.

Conservator of forest PP Titare called the angry foresters for an interaction with them but they did not turn up, but later, decided to return to place of work.

The issue turned into a major problem after all the foresters including rangers took mass casual leave.

The charge of Kumar who has been on leave since February 3 because of the death of his father has been temporarily given to Sonkar.

The employees alleged that Kumar had been harassing them.

Kumar, however, said that the officials, against whom he was taking action for committing irregularities, had conspired to remove him.

Dhakad said that he had spoken to the employees and submit a report to the government, but he did not come across any specific case of harassment as alleged against Kumar by the employees.

There were, however, some cases in which Kumar had taken action against a few employees who were angry about it.

If there is any scope for improvement, the higher authorities will ask the official concerned to do that, he said.

