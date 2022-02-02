Chhatarpur: Two minor mobile game addicts steal jewellery, cash from their home to pay for ‘Free Fire’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys, addicted to online mobile games, stole jewellery and cash from their respective homes to pay for ‘Free Fire’ in Chhatarpur district, a police source said.

This shocking revelation came to fore when family members of both boys reported to the police about continuous theft incidents occurring at their homes.

Both of them, one is 16 and another is 12, are neighbours and live in a locality situated behind Bundelkhand Garage area in Chhatarpur town.

Police sources said that parents of both minors had purchased mobile phones for online classes during lockdown period. But, duo started playing Free Fire game.

“They have stolen over 20,000 from their houses to recharge the game and have paid over 14,000 for the game, so far,” a police officer said.

The officer added that the boys had recently stolen a necklace and a gold chain from their homes.

“During course of investigation, we interrogated both the boys. They have confessed to have stolen cash and jewellery,” the officer added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:28 PM IST