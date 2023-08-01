 Caught On CCTV: Youths Create Ruckus In Gwalior, Attempt To Erase 'Gurjar' From Samrat Mihir Bhoj Plaque
The miscreants' actions have been recorded in the CCTV installed at the Chirwai block.

Updated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A few youths created a ruckus near the statue of Samrat Mihir Bhoj-- King of Gurjara-Pratihara Dynasty in Gwalior's Chirwai block on Monday night. They threw away the barricades, uprotted the tin shade and allegedly attempted to remove 'Gurjar' surname carved near the idol of Samrat Mihir Bhoj .The move was in contempt to court's order prohibiting the visit to the site in view of clash between Gurjar and Rajput Kshatriya Samaj over Samrat Mihir Bhoj.

The entire act was caught on the CCTV installed in the locality.

Attempt To Remove Word 'Gurjar' From Plaque

ASP Gwalior, Rishikesh Meena said that unknown anti-social elements have created a ruckus. More than half a dozen people reached the statue site by bike and pushed the barricades kept there and climbed the statue site and uprooted the tin shed. An attempt has been made to remove the word Gurjar. The miscreants' actions have been recorded in the CCTV installed at the Chirwai block. The case is pending in the court. Everyone is requested not to do such an act which has created a lot of controversy. One was detained and questioned.

Court Ordered Police To Monitor The Site

Rupesh Yadav, a leader, said that a plaque has been installed at the statue of Samrat Mihir Bhoj. Gurjar Samrat Mihir Bhoj is written on it. Miscreants tried to remove the word Gurjar from the plaque by uprooting the tin sheds there. The court ordered the police to have been ordered to monitor the statue site. Even after that incident has happened, it is contempt of the court. And the police should arrest him for taking such action and not unnecessarily torture anyone else.

Notably, there is a clash between Gurjar and Rajput Kshatriya Samaj over Samrat Mihir Bhoj at the intersection of Chirwai block of Kampu police station area. To avoid the clashes between the two groups, the court ordered the prohibition to visit the site.

After creating ruckus for about 10 minutes, these people fled from the spot.

The miscreants also made a video of this act. Indecent comments were also made. They later deleted the posted video on social media.

On the basis of CCTV camera footage, the police have registered a case against people of unknown anti-social elements and have detained a youth who is being interrogated.

