Caught On Cam: 3 Armed Criminals Open Fire At House In Jabalpur Over Old Dispute

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced showing a shocking firing incident in Jabalpur, where three armed criminals open fired shots at a house on Monday. The attack was due to an on-going dispute between two parties.

The whole incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the area, showing the attackers riding a white Activa scooter, with two masked men firing multiple rounds at the house from behind the rider.

According to information, the incident is of Jabalpur's Bapu Nagar area. The attack was carried out at the house of a local resident named Anmol Sonkar.

The incident was linked to an ongoing gang rivalry, which caused panic among residents, who rushed out of their homes in an attempt to chase the attackers. But unfortunately, the attackers managed to flee.

The police have registered an FIR at the Ranjhi police station, and the suspects, identified as members of a rival gang, are being actively searched for.

The long-standing issue between the gangs of Nitin Sonkar and Anmol Patariya is believed to have triggered the attack.

Jabalpur’s SP Sampat Upadhyay confirmed that the attackers have been identified and will soon be arrested.