MP: Gas Cylinder Blasts At House In Morena, Mom-Child Trapped Under Debris; Explosion Engulfs 3 Neighbouring Houses (VIDEO)

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A mother-child duo were trapped in the debris after a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Saturday. The explosion was so intense that it also engulfed the neighbouring three houses.

The police are currently trying to rescue people. The reason for the explosion could not be determined yet; however, police suspect it to be a case of a gas cylinder blast.

According to information, there was a blast in the house of Gajraj Rathore, a resident of Islampura. His house was completely destroyed in the accident, partially damaging the three adjoining houses. The entire locality felt the tremors.

Even a few houses developed cracks.

The police were informed and reached the spot with municipal staff. It was reported that a woman and a child were buried under the debris of the house. It is suspected that more people are stuck in the ruins. Police and municipal employees were trying to remove the debris and rescue the buried people.

Even after an hour of the incident, no one could be evacuated. The administration has also been called SDRF and asked to reach the spot so that the rescue operation could be expedited.