Cannot expel students over unpaid fees: MP High Court

The Jabalpur High Court has provided interim relief to the parents stating that schools cannot expel students even if their fee is unpaid. The petition was filed by the Palak Mahasangh opposing hike in fees by the CBSE/ICSE schools.

Convener of Palak Mahasangh, Prabodh Pandya said that the double bench gave interim relief to the parents saying that students cannot be expelled from the schools because of unpaid fees. The case was filed at the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic- where private schools were ‘coercing’ the parents to deposit fees.

The High Court has also sought a detailed reply from the schools related to fees and their recurring expenses etc. Next hearing of the case is scheduled on September 10.

Schools have been forcing parents to deposit fees citing recurring expenses while the parents are adamant on no classes, no fees. Later, parents agreed to pay fees but only the tuition fee and not other expenses like transportation fee, mess fee etc.

The state government issued orders baring schools to charge any other fee than tuition but government order was stayed by the high court.