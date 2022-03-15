Budget Session: Opposition walks out of assembly on Old Pension Scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLAs led by leader of Opposition in State Assembly Kamal Nath staged walk out, demanding to rewind Old Pension Scheme.

Soon after the question hour, the Congress MLAs demanded to resume the Old Pension Scheme. They said that neighbouring Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh governments have revived the schemes in favour of lakhs of state government employees.

There are more than 7.5 lakh employees of Madhya Pradesh government, who would benefit from the scheme, the Congress MLAs claimed.

The issue of rewinding Old Pension Schemes has picked up in the state soon after the Rajasthan government announced to resume it. Later, the Chhattisgarh government in the budget session announced to re-implement the scheme.

Though various employees associations have teamed up and have been staging protests in demand of to re-introduce the schemes, the state finance minister Jagdish Devda had categorically made it clear that the government didn’t have any proposal to resume the old pension schemes.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:56 PM IST