BU Convocation: 74 PhD, 99 PG degrees; 27 gold medals awarded

Dean of the Law Faculty , BU Professor Mona Purohit being awarded with Doctor of Law (LLD) in the convocation ceremony of the Barkatullah University at the Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-seven gold medals, 74 PhDs and 99 postgraduate degrees were awarded at the convocation ceremony of the Barkatullah University at the Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday. Governor and Chancellor of the university Mangu Bhai Patel, who was the chair, joined the event remotely.

Minister for Higher Education Mohan Yadav was the chief guest at the event while Justice (Retd) Amreshwar Pratap Sahi delivered the convocation address.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that the corporate sector should be tapped for funding research projects. He also talked about the contribution of Barkatullah Bhopali to the freedom struggle.

Justice Pratap warned against excessive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He said that while AI is useful we should also remain alert to its possible ill-effects. University vice-chancellor Prof. RJ Rao also addressed the gathering.

The students and scholars were dressed in traditional attire. Women wore saris, jackets and safas while the men were in kurta-pyjamas, jackets and safa.

Free Press interacted with some of the gold medalists and PhD awardees.

Highest degree

I have been awarded a Doctor of Law (LLD). This is the highest degree awarded at the ceremony. I am the youngest holder of this degree in Madhya Pradesh. The LLD course can be pursued after a minimum of five years after completing LLM or PhD. This is a big achievement for me. My work was basically on pharmaceuticals. Collecting details and information, especially from other countries, was a challenge. -Professor Mona Purohit, Dean of the Law Faculty at BU (LLD)

Family support

I submitted my thesis in 2020, with Professor Ragini Gothawal as my guide. But viva was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I could complete my doctorate with the cooperation of my husband, parents and children. Now I want to pursue a postdoctoral course in biotechnology. -Rumana Faraz, Assistant professor, Biotechnology, St. Aloysius College, Jabalpur (PhD, biotechnology)

Never expected

I never expected that I would top in the examinations. I devoted 7-8 hours to studies. I am going to pursue MBA in Pharmaceutical Management from Delhi -Sankalp Padole, Chinndwara, (2 gold medals, B. Pharma)

Want to join judiciary

I used to practise at the Bhopal Session’s Court earlier. Now I am a panel advocate at MP High Court. I feel that one should thoroughly study bare acts. I studied for 8-10 hours every day and kept away from social media. My aim is to join the judiciary. -Manas Bulchandani, Bhopal, (gold medal, LLM)

10 years’ gap

I resumed my studies after a gap of 10 years. I have two children. Online study material, especially YouTube videos, came in handy for me. Today is a memorable day for me. -Yashoda Sharma, Bhopal, (gold medal, M.Ed.)