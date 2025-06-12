 BMC Sets Up 24x7 Emergency Flood Control Room For Monsoon Preparedness
Bhopal

The control room has been set up at the Fire Brigade Headquarters, Traffic Park, Jahangirabad.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
BMC Sets Up 24x7 Emergency Flood Control Room For Monsoon Preparedness | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday established a 24x7 emergency flood control room and allotted responsibilities to various officials for the preparation of the upcoming monsoon season and potential flooding across the capital city. The control room has been set up at the Fire Brigade Headquarters, Traffic Park, Jahangirabad.

This facility will remain operational from June 15 to July 15, 2025, to handle emergencies arising from excessive rainfall.

Fire Officer Saurabh Patel has been appointed the nodal officer for all emergency rooms. Additional Commissioner Devendra Singh Chauhan will coordinate inter-departmental actions.

Departments including civil, health, electricity, and horticulture will be on high alert. Bulldozers, trucks, firemen, dewatering pumps, swimmers, and divers will remain stationed round-the-clock. The Central Workshop will also operate a separate control room under Chanchalesh Girhare.

article-image

All Zonal Officers will set up local emergency rooms and ensure duty rosters and contact details are publicly displayed. Special teams will monitor road safety, tree falls, waterlogging, and potential outbreaks of disease. Sanitation, water supply, and lighting complaints will be addressed urgently.

The public is advised to report streetlight issues to 0755-2459991 and reach out to control rooms during emergencies. The BMC has instructed all officers to remain on alert, keep phones active, and ensure rapid response to any situation.

This proactive monsoon management plan aims to safeguard residents and ensure swift disaster response throughout the city. BMC has also issued emergency contact numbers of the control room for the public: 0755-2542222, 2540220, and 2701401.

