Madhya Pradesh: 25K School Teachers Seek Transfer Under Government Policy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 25,000 government school teachers have applied for voluntary transfers under the state government’s transfer policy-2022 so far. The total number of employees in school education department is 2.75 lakh. Most of them are teachers.

The deadline for the transfers has been extended from June 10 to June 17. About 2,000 transfers are being affected due to administrative reasons. Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government had given powers to transfer school education employees to school education minister.

However, the Mohan Yadav government has empowered the ministers incharge of districts to order transfers within their district.

The government has decided that the transfer of primary teachers, assistant teachers, primary teacher (science), assistant teacher (science), primary school headmaster will be made after the approval of minister incharge of the district through the collector.

That required creating log-ins for district collectors on the portal. Sources in the department say that log-ins have been created and the portal was working smoothly.

Portal working fine

Public instruction commissioner, Shilpa Gupta said, "There are no problems with department’s portal and it is working fine. Following the change in government policy, we have given access to district collectors. That work was completed by June 7. I read about the extension of the deadline from June 10 to June 17 in newspapers but we are yet to get an official communication.”