 Madhya Pradesh: 25K School Teachers Seek Transfer Under Government Policy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 25K School Teachers Seek Transfer Under Government Policy

Madhya Pradesh: 25K School Teachers Seek Transfer Under Government Policy

The deadline for the transfers has been extended from June 10 to June 17

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 25K School Teachers Seek Transfer Under Government Policy | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 25,000 government school teachers have applied for voluntary transfers under the state government’s transfer policy-2022 so far. The total number of employees in school education department is 2.75 lakh. Most of them are teachers.

The deadline for the transfers has been extended from June 10 to June 17. About 2,000 transfers are being affected due to administrative reasons. Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government had given powers to transfer school education employees to school education minister.

However, the Mohan Yadav government has empowered the ministers incharge of districts to order transfers within their district.

Read Also
Bhopal Woman Gives Sex Pills To 74-Year-Old Ex-Teacher; Blackmails Him For Cash & Property
article-image

The government has decided that the transfer of primary teachers, assistant teachers, primary teacher (science), assistant teacher (science), primary school headmaster will be made after the approval of minister incharge of the district through the collector.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House

That required creating log-ins for district collectors on the portal. Sources in the department say that log-ins have been created and the portal was working smoothly.

Portal working fine

Public instruction commissioner, Shilpa Gupta said, "There are no problems with department’s portal and it is working fine. Following the change in government policy, we have given access to district collectors. That work was completed by June 7. I read about the extension of the deadline from June 10 to June 17 in newspapers but we are yet to get an official communication.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Lays Foundation Stone For Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Math

WATCH: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Lays Foundation Stone For Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Math

Madhya Pradesh Crime News: Ex-Army Man Shoots Dead Widowed Daughter-In-Law In Morena After She...

Madhya Pradesh Crime News: Ex-Army Man Shoots Dead Widowed Daughter-In-Law In Morena After She...

52-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Covid In Indore; 10 New Active Cases Recorded In 3 Days

52-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Covid In Indore; 10 New Active Cases Recorded In 3 Days

Love In The Air, Murder In Mind? Decked-Up Bedroom Video Adds Chilling Twist To Raja Raghuvanshi...

Love In The Air, Murder In Mind? Decked-Up Bedroom Video Adds Chilling Twist To Raja Raghuvanshi...

Madhya Pradesh Reports Third COVID-Related Fatality In Two Weeks, All Victims Were Women

Madhya Pradesh Reports Third COVID-Related Fatality In Two Weeks, All Victims Were Women