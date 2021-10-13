Bhopal’s young danseuse Muskaan makes it to TV show

BHOPAL: Muskaan Singh, 19, the daughter of an ex-serviceman and a homemaker from the city, is one of the contestants in India’s Best Dancer Season 2.

The show will be launched on October 16 and will be on air Saturdays and Sundays at 8:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television

Muskaan told media persons that she was initiated ‘forcibly’ into the field of dance by her father, who was a lover of Indian classical dance. “I was admitted to a Kathak class when I was 11. I did not like it all at that time. But now I feel my father did the right thing,” she said.

Muskaan, who is pursuing BA (Hons) in Political Science, said that she was yet to decide whether to make a career in dancing. She has also trained at Raja Mansingh Tomar Music & Arts University, Gwalior.

She said that the organisers of the show had reached out to her. “They asked me to send a video of mine performing Kathak,” she said.

Another contestant Akash Tambedkar, 24, from Mumbai, who will be performing hip-hop dance at the show, wants to become a choreographer. A graduate in commerce, Akash’s idols are Prabhu Deva and Hrithik Roshan and he learned dance by seeing their videos. Akash’s father is a social worker and his mother is a homemaker. He was among the top eight contestants in a show called Maharashtra’s Best Dancer.

Raktim Thakuria, 21, from Guwahati, is an ‘open-style’ dancer. He is self-taught. Raktim said that he had moved to Mumbai to try and make a career for himself in the entertainment industry. “I came to know about this contest and decided to try my hand at it,” he said. His mother is an English teacher while his father is in the media. “Both my parents are musicians and I have inherited a love for the arts from them,” he said. Raktim also wants to become a choreographer. The three contestants also showcased their talent at the media briefing.

