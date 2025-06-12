Bhopal’s New Overbridge Or Stunt Track? Netizens Slam 90° Turn; Officials Cite Limited Land (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A newly constructed railway overbridge in Bhopal drew public criticism even before its official launch. Courtesy: Design and Engineering flaw!

The overbridge has a sharp 90-degree turn, instead of a seamless C-shaped curve which can prove highly detrimental for the drivers.

Social media platforms are now flooded with memes and jokes about the sharp 90-degree turn on the Aishbagh overbridge, with some questioning engineering behind the design and others calling it a case of pure corruption!'

Users have shared funny posts, comparing the turn to racing tracks and video game challenges.

Many are questioning how such a design was approved, while others are tagging officials and asking if drivers will need “drifting skills” to cross the bridge.

Experts warn that such a sharp curve can be risky, especially for two-wheelers or during wet weather. Drivers might find it difficult to turn safely without reducing speed, increasing the chances of accidents.

PWD defends poor design!

Defending the design, V D Verma, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (Bridge), said the sharp turn was unavoidable due to limited land availability and the nearby metro rail station.

“There was no other option,” he said. “Only small vehicles will be allowed on the bridge, and speed will be controlled as per Indian Road Congress guidelines.”

Built at cost of Rs 18 cr

The overbridge was built to solve the traffic problems caused by the closure of the Aishbagh railway crossing, which earlier forced residents to either wait or take long detours.

While the bridge promises to save time and improve connectivity, residents hope that safety measures like speed breakers, proper signs, and barriers are put in place to reduce risks caused by the steep turn.

Still, local residents and traffic experts fear this sharp turn could become a danger zone, especially if drivers fail to control their speed.

The over bridge is built near Aishbagh Stadium in Bhopal. It is built at a cost of ₹18 crore, is 648 metres long and 8.5 metres wide.

It was planned to ease traffic and connect Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, and the station area to New Bhopal.

Officials claim it will benefit nearly three lakh people every day once it opens later this month.

However, the 90-degree angle in the middle of the bridge has sparked controversy.