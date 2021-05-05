Bhopal's angels: Cyclists from diverse backgrounds handle Covid crisis, pedal essential goods to quarantined people

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of cyclists have come together to help Covid patients by supplying essential goods at their houses.

The group #BhopalRiders, set up on May 1, has helped 50 Covid patients and their families by supplying medicines, grocery, fruits and vegetables so far. The group’s service is free. The patients are required to pay for goods they get delivered through the group members to the concerned shop digitally.

The group members are from diverse backgrounds and do different things for a living. What unites them is a passion for bicycling and a desire to help the needy. They are photographers, company secretaries, mountaineers, businessmen and students. They are in the age group of 18-45 years.

Group founder Varun Namdev, 30, said he felt the need for such a service after one of his friends who lived alone contracted the disease and was home quarantined. “He could not go out to buy essential goods like milk, bread and medicines,” said Namdev, who is a professional photographer.

Namdev has used social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook to convey message that he is willing to supply essential goods to houses of quarantined patients or isolated suspected patients. “I am a cycling enthusiast and covering 50-100 km in a day on a bicycle is no big deal for me,” he says.