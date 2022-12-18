Bhopal:Remain present in full strength and raise public issues with full vigour in Assembly, Nath tells party MLAs at CLP meeting

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A day ahead of the Assembly session, Congress Legislature Member party meeting (CLP) was held at the residence of state PCC chief Kamal Nath, on Sunday. The leaders discussed the strategy to corner the government in the House. Sources informed that the party had already submitted the notice to bring no-confidence motion against the government.

Nath asked the MLAs to remain in full strength in the assembly and to raise the public issues with full vigour in the assembly through the no-confidence motion. The party legislatures have been asked to take up the issue of alleged atrocities on Congress workers in Sagar, Tikamgarh and Datia districts. The members will also take up the issue involving Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon.

The Congress MLAs have filed the questions in the assembly seeking the answer from the government. Issues like corruption in ration distribution, sub standard rice supply, mid-day meal distribution scam are also in the list. Besides, the congress will corner the government over the rising cases related to ‘crime against women’. The Congress leaders have also asked sought reply from government on farmer loan waiver scheme.