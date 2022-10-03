Bhopal:Mission to improve Bhoj University image accomplished, says Sonwalkar

Outgoing vice chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University, Jayant Sonwalkar being given warm farewell | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The outgoing vice chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University, Jayant Sonwalkar said that his efforts to improve the university’s image yielded fruits. “Now the university is well-known as the Centre for Distance Education,” he added.

Sonwalkar, was speaking in his farewell function at the University on Monday. He further said, the Bhoj University is ranked 16th in the world in the field of distance education- The ranking was done by Canada. The university got the video lectures telecasted through Doordarshan to provide higher education during the corona period, said the outgoing VC. On an emotional note, Sonwalkar said to get the job done, he was harsh towards some of the employees but he did not have any ill-will towards them. The programme was also addressed by LP Jharia, Anjali Singh, Ratan Suryavanshi and conducted by director of IT Department Kishore John.

Sanjay Tiwari to take charge : Sanjay Tiwari will take charge as the vice chancellor of Bhoj Open University on Tuesday. Tiwari has worked as professor in School of Studies in Electronics and Photonics, Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. His tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University will be for a period of four years from the date of taking charge or attaining the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

Read Also Bhopal: Kota Silk scarf in Bagh Print fetches UNESCO award for craftsman from state