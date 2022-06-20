Bhopal:In video-Woman blames biker unnecessarily as her husband slips with scooty

Pic representation | FPJ

Typical Bhopal natives have a reputation of doing bizarre things and a video which went viral in last few days not only affirmed this Barru (typical) Bhopali but also has triggered a debate over women playing victim card more often than not at public places. In a viral video of 16 seconds, a woman is seen riding pillion on a scooty with a man on a toad leading to Gauhar Mahal in Bhopal. The scooty suddenly loses balance and the two fall on the road. The bikers riding behind stops at safe distance only to be slammed by the woman for allegedly hitting the scooty. The man equipped with a bodycam, opposes saying he had nothing do with the fall. This viral video has triggered a debate on social media with some taking a dig at typical Bhopali behaviour and others are blaming the woman for playing victim card for no reason whatsoever.