Bhopal:CCTV cameras and ID for visitors mandatory in Garba and cultural programmes

Garba rehearsal underway during Navratri in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): District administration has made mandatory for the organising committee to install CCTV cameras at the venue and verification of visitors by ID cards.

Besides, the administration has also made it mandatory that suspicious, objectionable object, sharp weapon cannot be allowed at the venue during the event, nor can it be used or demonstrated.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) Dilip Yadav has issued orders not to allow entry without ID for the visitors during Dandiya, Garba and other cultural programmes in Durga Puja in Bhopal.

In the order issued by the additional district magistrate, it has been said that no person will be allowed to enter the venue without verifying their identity cards by the organising committee holding Garba, Dandiya and other cultural programmes.

Adequate arrangement of fire extinguishers and compliance to fire safety rules have also been made mandatory for fire prevention in the pandals set up at the venue by the organising committee Necessary first-aid arrangements have also been made mandatory at the venue.

All the work related to electrical safety will be ensured by the organising committee at the venue and it will be mandatory to get a certificate to this effect from the electricity department. If the above arrangements are not ensured, legal action will be taken as per rules, the ADM added.