Bhopal: Garba organisers should check I-cards, says Home Minister

A-1 CREATION

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra said here on Tuesday organisers of garba across the state should check the identity cards of people before allowing their entry inside the garba venue.

He was responding to questions from journalists on culture minister Usha Thakur’s statement that garba organisers should check identity cards of people who want to enter the venues.

Home minister justified the views of culture minister saying the identity cards should be checked to ensure that nothing unpleasant takes place during the event.

However he said anyone could visit garba venues to worship goddess Durga.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: State Cabinet to meet in Mahakal City for the first time