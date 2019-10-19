Bhopal: ‘Zinadagi Ke Kayee Rang Re’

BHOPAL: Dramatic adaptations of two stories were staged on the second day of ‘Zinadagi Ke Kayee Rang Re’ - a theatre fest dedicated to Munshi Premchand - at the Shaheed Bhavan on Saturday.

The fest is being organised by Rangbhumi Sanskritik Evam Sahitiyik Samiti.

The two stories: Antardwani by Sheela Mishra and Premchand’s Mantra were staged.

Antradwani weaves the tale of the family of an army man while Mantra is about how serving others is the greatest religion. Ashok Bulani directed both the plays.

The actors who essayed the roles of different characters in ‘Mantra’ included Arvind Bilgaiyyan, Abhilasha Kumar, Anjali Puri, Alok Gacch, Rajni Wing and others. Nitin Tejraj, Kalpana Chandani, Uday Newalkar, Pinki Lalwani, Sarita Khiyani, Dhanwantri Dwivedi, Girish Thatte and Rakesh Showani acted in Antradwani.