Bhopal: Youths opt for freelancing in creative fields

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many city youths have broken the shackles of a regular 9–5 job and plunged into the world of freelancing. They are doing content writing, photography, painting, videography, editing, and even journalism, but they are not bound to any one organisation.

Consequently, they are beyond the barriers of attendance, office discipline, dress code and other formalities that one needs to follow in an office. When Free Press asked, Why freelancing and not a 9-5 job? Some said they get creative freedom and many said that roles are more versatile and flexible in freelancing.

Arshin Khan |

‘Creative Freedom, Flexible Working Hours’

Arshin Khan (24), a freelance content writer said, ‘Freelance working has provided me freedom of choice as well as a sense of convenience that I did not get while working in a typical

9–5 job.’ Here, I have freedom to choose my own employer. I can even choose whether I will continue with the project or not, depending on the nature of the project and my employer.’

He added that there is a sense of creative freedom too. You work as per your own conditions. Super-flexible time slots are the USP of freelancing.

Gargi Sharma |

‘Freelancing makes one versatile’

Gargi Sharma (25), a freelance photographer said, ‘Freelancing is more popular a career choice because it offers versatility. If I worked for one organisation, it would require me to specialise in only one area of interest. But as a freelance photographer, I can work with different organisations on different projects. It tests my photography skills in different environments and keeps the spark alive. It allows individuals to pursue their creative interests.

Prabhat Yadav |

‘Monetarily beneficial, gives more exposure’

Prabhat Yadav (23), a freelance content writer, director, editor and illustrator said, ‘Freelancing gives you the opportunity to perform different roles and get paid for them separately. If I work for some organisation, I’ll only get paid for one assigned role, no matter how many roles I perform. But as a freelancer, I’ll get paid for everything that I do. I can pursue different projects. It also gives me more exposure to the industry; you make ample contacts via freelancing as you stay in touch with multiple organisations.’