Bhopal: Youth’s 5-star holiday on stepdad’s Rs 12 lakh ATM money lands him in jail

Bhopal: A 25-year-old youth was booked by the police for duping his father of over Rs 12 lakh. The accused had come to know that he is the adopted son of the man. His father had scolded him for bunking his classes in college and it had irked him. When he came to know of his biological identity, he thought he should exploit his father’s resources.

He took his father’s signature on a blank form of ATM linked to the latter’s account.

S-I Gajendra Joharia of the Kolar police station said the accused, Aqib Ali, lives in the Mahabali Nagar area at Sarwadharam. The complainant, Rehman Ali, has retired as a professor. Ali had adopted Aqib when he was only one and a half years old. The accused was unaware of his real identity until he entered college. When his father came to know that he was bunking classes, he scolded him, the police said.

How fraud was perpetrated

The cop said Rehman had asked his son to apply for resumption of their landline telephone services and asked him to bring the form. Instead, the accused brought him a form for ATM services. After getting the ATM card, the accused went on a tour in October for the next three months and kept visiting cities and staying in luxury five-star hotels. He spent nearly 10 lakh in three months.

Later, when he had spent the money and only Rs 2 lakh was left with him, he informed one of his friends about it and his friend told Rehman Ali about it. Ali then informed the Kolar police.

The accused returned home earlier this month. He had transferred Rs 2 lakh to a bank account that has been seized by the Kolar police. The police said the accused was arrested from his home on Saturday.