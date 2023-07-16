Bhopal Youth Swept Away At Amargarh Waterfall, Dies | Representative Image

Bhopal/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Two persons, including a class 12 girl, were swept away in water current in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Bhopal youth had gone to to picnic with friends to Amargarh waterfall in (Sehore), when he was swept away in water current, while the girl was washed away in Bainganga river in Seoni.

The SDRF team has fished out the boy, while the search is on to trace the girl student. Two girls while crossing the river were washed away in a sudden flow of water.

While one of them was rescued, the other was swept away by strong currents. Rescue operation is on to trace the missing girl.

6-Inch Rain Overnight Derails Sagar

Six inches rainfall Sagar district headquarters recorded overnight threw the life out of gear.

The torrential rains that started late Friday night continued till morning hours. The heavy rains left the roads inundated, and low-lying areas flooded. Roads remained submerged in knee-deep water for hours as rain lashed the city overnight. Residents were seen wading through waterlogged roads.

Rainwater gushed inside houses in Madhukarshah Ward, Tirupattipuram, Guru Gobind Singh Ward and other low-lying settlements. Heavy downpour had turned innee roads into rivers in areas including Tirupathipuram. Sagar Collector Deepak Arya told Free Press, 6 inch rainfall the city recorded overnight led to flood-like situation here.

However, within 2-3 hours, water receded and drained out from almost all the affected areas.

No damage to life has been reported, he said.

Heavy To Very Rain Alert

Alert has been sounded for heavy to very heavy rain in districts including Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Panna, Chhindwara, Betul, Burhanpur, Dewas, Ujjain, Raisen, Indore, Narsingpur, Seoni and Sagar.

Alert has also been issued for heavy rainfall is likely in various districts like Katni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Sehore, Harda, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind and Sheopurkalan.

What Causing Heavy Rains

According to the meteorological department, the monsoon trough is passing through Gwalior, Satna, and then north-eastwards to the Northeast Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is over Haryana and the adjoining areas.

A cyclonic circulation is over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 16. Under its influence, a low-pressure area may develop in the same area in subsequent 2 to 3 days.

A cyclonic circulation is over south Gujarat. A cyclonic circulation is over the north Andhra Pradesh coast. During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred in Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with a few heavy spells is possible over southeast Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

Upper Lake Water Level Increases By 1Feet

Upper Lake water level increased by 1 feet and touched 1660.50ft mark on Saturday. BMC’s Ajay Solanki said heavy rainfall in Sehore led to a rise in the water level of the lake.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life Term For Raping Minor Niece

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)