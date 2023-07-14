Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life Term For Raping Minor Niece

Representative Image |

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): A special court on Thursday sentenced 27-year-old youth to life term in jail for raping minor niece (fostered) in industrial town Pithampur on March 14, 2023.

As per reports, victim’s father lodged a complaint with Sector 1 Pithampur police station that Neelesh Panwar (27) of Pithampur sexually assaulted a his six-year-old niece.

On the basis of complaint, a case was registered under sections 363, 376(a) (B), 376 (3) of the IPC and 5(m), 5(n), 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO act).

Taking cognizance of the matter, SP constituted a special team to nab the accused. Panwar was later arrested and underwent medical test. The case was heart in Fast Track Court under the POCSO Act. Considering all facts and circumstances, additional sessions Judge Pankaj Maheshwari convicted Panwar in for raping minor girl and imposed a fine. Victim was given compensation of Rs 6,00,000/- by the government

