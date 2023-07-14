 Madhya Pradesh: CBN Officers Recover 280gm Heroin, Arrest 1 In Rajasthan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: CBN Officers Recover 280gm Heroin, Arrest 1 In Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh: CBN Officers Recover 280gm Heroin, Arrest 1 In Rajasthan

Following a tip-off that a resident of Malipura Chauraha was in possession of heroin and was involved in illicit trafficking of drugs, team of CBN officers rushed to the spot.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, officers seized 280-gram heroin from a peddler during a search at Malipura Chauraha in Bijoliya tehsil under Nayagaon police station in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

Following a tip-off that a resident of Malipura Chauraha was in possession of heroin and was involved in illicit trafficking of drugs, team of CBN officers rushed to the spot.

The team raided the suspected house and recovered 280 grams of banned substance. After completion of legal formalities, recovered heroin and a car used in drug trafficking was seized and a person arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation was under progress.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar Frees Villagers From Terror Of Miscreants
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas District Panchayat Chairperson Joins BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Dharna Against Felling Of Trees, Death Of Birds In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Dharna Against Felling Of Trees, Death Of Birds In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Bikers Rob Recovery Agent Of ₹1.37 L In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Bikers Rob Recovery Agent Of ₹1.37 L In Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two Persons Rescued As Well Caves-In In Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two Persons Rescued As Well Caves-In In Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life Term For Raping Minor Niece

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life Term For Raping Minor Niece