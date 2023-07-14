Madhya Pradesh: CBN Officers Recover 280gm Heroin, Arrest 1 In Rajasthan

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch, officers seized 280-gram heroin from a peddler during a search at Malipura Chauraha in Bijoliya tehsil under Nayagaon police station in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

Following a tip-off that a resident of Malipura Chauraha was in possession of heroin and was involved in illicit trafficking of drugs, team of CBN officers rushed to the spot.

The team raided the suspected house and recovered 280 grams of banned substance. After completion of legal formalities, recovered heroin and a car used in drug trafficking was seized and a person arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation was under progress.